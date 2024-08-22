Meghan Markle ‘DIY Royal tour' cannot beat Kate Middleton's ‘brat summer'

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s summers have been compared by a Royal expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have just returned from Colombia, marked a very warm summer retreat with glitz and glam.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, ok the contrary, have kept low as the latter battles cancer.

Dr Tessa Dunlop, however, still believes that the Prince and Princess of Wales have done a better job than the Sussexes.

She told the Mirror: "Nowadays royalty’s summer story is a tale of two halves. On the one hand, there is the Sussexes’ recent visit to Columbia confirming what we already knew - Harry is most comfortable doing what he was trained for from birth: glad-handing, gushing, ribbon-cutting, dancing, and even trying his hand Spanish. (In 1981 when his mother Diana, delivered her first public speech in Cardiff City Hall, half was in Welsh.)

"Dubbed the DIY royal tour, the Sussexes have found their sweet spot visiting countries (Colombia, Nigeria) in need of an international uptick. So far so good. But let's not pretend that this is easy work. Meghan wriggled in and out of 11 designer outfits in four days; previously the Duchess has been known to use Adele's stylist and this trip’s wardrobe had all the hallmarks of a professional overhaul.

Dr Tessa then spoke about William and Kate, adding: "Back in Britain meanwhile beyond a couple of glory monuments at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon, William and Kate have had an understandably quiet summer. Yet all it took from the Prince and Princess of Wales was one brief Instagram appearance alongside the real star of the Olympics, USA’s Snoop Dog, for the couple to slam-dunk the season with a clear ace.

"William surprised with stubble and Snoop Dog signed off 'on behalf of…the Prince and his lovely wife'. Royal fans swooned. Even my teenage daughter mustered vague interest – this was royalty's own version of "brat summer,’” noted the expert.