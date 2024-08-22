Sabrina Carpenter reflects on manifesting pop star dream ahead of new album

Sabrina Carpenter has manifested to become a pop star since her childhood.



In a recent cover story of Paper Magazine, the 25-year-old singer candidly revealed the hard work she went through to reach the heights of success in her music career.

"I will say I’m a little bit of a freak manifester sometimes, which is a blessing and a curse depending on how you look at it," she told the outlet.

Sabrina went on to say, "I always knew deep down that this was something I would do with my life, and I didn't ever really doubt that, even when s--- was hitting the ceiling fan."

"I don’t think I ever doubted it.” she noted.

Back in June, Sabrina announced her upcoming album, which includes her viral tracks Espresso and Please Please Please.

She took to her social media account and wrote, “MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!! This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too.”

It is pertinent to mention that her forthcoming album, Short n’ Sweet is all set to release on Friday, August 23.