Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo discuss friendship in new 'Wicked' teaser

The latest teaser and poster of Wicked highlight the iconic friendship between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's characters.



The new poster showcases both Grande as Glinda and Erivo as Ephaba, holding hands with Oz and Shiz University in the background.

Meanwhile, the teaser released on Wednesday showcases their character's evolving relationship.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film explores how Glinda and Elphaba, initially rivals, develop a deep bond as the director says in the teaser, "Wicked to me, at its very core, is about friendship."

He adds, "And it starts with a really fun look at how these two young women were so different from each other, are forced to be roommates and don't get along at all."

Grande and Erivo also share their personal connection as The Boy is Mine hitmaker explains in the teaser, "These two very different women just fall completely in love with each other."

"And that is mirrored experience of what happened with Cynthia and I," she continued as Erivo adds, "We just sort of… I got chills. We both just like found each other, I guess… We just got each other immediately."

Wicked is set to premiere on November 27, with a sequel, Wicked Part Two, scheduled for release a year later.