Jenna Ortega recalls getting a 'jump scare' at 'Beetlejuice' sequel set

Jenna Ortega just revealed one of the scares of her life.

The 21-year-old actress got candid about how it is like working with her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costar Michael Keaton.

During her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Ortega discussed how the 72-year-old actor jump scared her while he was dressed as his iconic character on the set of the anticipated sequel of the 1988 movie, Beetlejuice.

The host, Jimmy Fallon asked the Wednesday star, “What is it like when Michael Keaton comes on set as Beetlejuice? Does everyone get quiet or do people cry? I would cry,” he quipped.

“He came up behind me,” recalled Ortega, adding, “I was getting a hair and makeup test, and I got a tap on the shoulder and I turned around and it was a jump scare for sure. He was like, ‘Oh hey I’m Michael,’ and he had molds peeling off his face.”

“I played it cool and then it was cool until I met him for a second time out of hair and makeup because I introduced myself again because I forgot that I had already met him,” she further noted with a laugh.