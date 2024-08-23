Kate Middleton takes on key role to mediate between Prince William, King Charles

Kate Middleton plays a key role in the Royal Family as a royal expert calls her "solution finder" and "hub and heart" of the family.



According to royal expert and author Robert Jobson, the Princess of Wales has a special ability to smooth over issues between her husband Prince William, and his father, King Charles.

Speaking with GB News, an insider revealed, "When there are issues with his son, William - and there have been a few over the years as they are both quite strong minded people - she's been able to smooth his path to an easier route.”

"And that's always been very helpful because the King is not someone who has ever liked confrontation, so to have someone who is a solution finder, like Catherine, and the hub and the heart of the royal family is very, very helpful,” he added.

He also highlighted Kate's close relationships with Queen Camilla and Charles, saying that her connections with the two are "hugely important" to the monarch.

"She gets on swimmingly with Queen Camilla, as she did all those photographs for her, and they also get on very well,” Jobson said.

"I think that's very important to the King as well, because both these ladies are hugely important in his life.”