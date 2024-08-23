Selena Gomez's ‘Wizards of Waverly Place' Costar gushes over Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place costar, David Henrie shared his thoughts on Benny Blanco during an interview.

The 35-year-old actor praised his costar’s boyfriend while describing the producer as a “super cool dude” during an interview with E! News.

In the interview, Henrie revealed that he and Blanco had their “first sit-down hangout” and the Wizards star was left impressed.

Henrie says Blanco is great at knowing where to find “delicious” takeout, with the actor telling the outlet, “He orders great Italian food.”

In regards to this, Henrie added while explaining how the singer introduced him to polenta Bolognese, “He ordered a ton of stuff. He called it adult baby food ‘cause that was the texture.”

Furthermore, 32-year-old Gomez and Blanco first started off as friends after working together in 2015 on her songs Same Old Love and Kill Em With Kindness for her Revival album.

As per US Weekly, rumors began circulating in July 2023 that the twosome were dating after Gomez, Blanco and Paris Hilton posed for a photo together.

Additionally, as per the publication, Gomez confirmed that she and Blanco were an item in December 2023 by commenting “facts” on an Instagram post that featured the headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Benny Blanco.”