 
Geo News

14 Indians dead, more feared missing after bus plunges into Nepal river

Bus was headed for Kathmandu from the tourist city of Pokhara with about 40 Indian passengers

By
Reuters
|

August 23, 2024

This is a screenshot of rescue workers rescuing people in Nepal on August 23, 2024. — Reuters
This is a screenshot of rescue workers rescuing people in Nepal on August 23, 2024. — Reuters 
  • Bus carrying 40 Indians plunged into river in Nepal.
  • Vehicle, registered in India, was going to Kathmandu.
  • Rescuers pulled 16 people from rain-swollen waters.

KATHMANDU: At least 14 people died, 16 were injured and more feared missing after a bus carrying 40 Indians plunged into a river in Nepal, a spokesperson for the Himalayan nation's armed police said on Friday.

Roads in the mountainous region can challenge drivers as they are often narrow and treacherous, making it tough to manoeuvre large vehicles around hairpin curves.

The bus, registered in India, was headed for the Nepali capital of Kathmandu from the tourist city of Pokhara with about 40 Indian passengers, said Shailendra Thapa, the spokesperson.

Rescuers pulled 16 people from the rain-swollen waters of the Marsyangdi river in the Tanahun district, about 118 kilometres (73 miles) from the capital, Thapa said.

Police and army teams climbed down long metal ladders to reach the river, using ropes to pull out the injured and dead.

Exhausted women and children lay amid debris scattered on the banks of the fast-flowing river as rescuers hauled a nearly swooning child out of danger, video images showed.

India's neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, where passengers had boarded the bus, is sending an official to coordinate rescue efforts, news agency ANI said.

North Korea slams US sale of Apache helicopters to South Korea as 'provocative'
North Korea slams US sale of Apache helicopters to South Korea as 'provocative'
Bangladesh revokes diplomatic passport of ex-PM Hasina
Bangladesh revokes diplomatic passport of ex-PM Hasina
Kamala Harris to cap Democratic convention with historic speech
Kamala Harris to cap Democratic convention with historic speech
Body of British tech entrepreneur Lynch retrieved from sunken yacht, says official
Body of British tech entrepreneur Lynch retrieved from sunken yacht, says official
Taliban appoint ambassador to UAE first time since Afghanistan takeover
Taliban appoint ambassador to UAE first time since Afghanistan takeover
Indian state plans law for Muslim marriages and divorces
Indian state plans law for Muslim marriages and divorces
WATCH: Russian President Putin kisses gold-encrusted Holy Quran received as gift video
WATCH: Russian President Putin kisses gold-encrusted Holy Quran received as gift
WATCH: Donald Trump takes aim at Obamas for 'getting personal' at DNC
WATCH: Donald Trump takes aim at Obamas for 'getting personal' at DNC