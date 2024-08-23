Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make shocking decision amid fall from grace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to take a major decision after they suffered huge blow before their ‘faux-royal’ trip to Colombia.

According to a latest report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering returning to the UK after their Chief of Staff, Josh Kettler, signed from his position.

An insider told In Touch Weekly that the Sussexes were shocked after their latest trip to Colombia was marred by Kettler’s departure.

This marked the 18th staffer to leave Harry and Meghan since 2018, sparking rumors that the couple is difficult to work with.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also dealing with issues relating to their business ventures, Harry's visa, and a lack of welcome in the US.

The insider noted that Harry and Meghan’s struggles since "Megxit" have been well-documented, including disappointing deals with Spotify and Netflix, and a probe into their Archewell Foundation.

“They want to come home,” the insider revealed, adding that it would “obviously be better” if they chose to leave” the U.S. “rather than being kicked out.”

Referring to his battle for protection with the UK government, the insider further said, “The simplest way to get the protection he wants is to become a working member of the royal family again.”

Following their trip to Nigeria in May, Harry said he and Meghan “look forward to traveling more” because “it is hugely important for us to meet directly with people… to bring about solutions, support and positive change.”

Sharing their two cents on his statement, the insider said, “Those kinds of engagements are how the royal family ‘really shines,’” adding, “It’s what Harry was raised to do.”