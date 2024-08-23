King Charles, Prince William desperate for Harry and Meghan's help

King Charles and Prince William are ‘desperately’ in need of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the Royal family has found themselves surrounded with major challenges, claimed an insider.



According to a report by In Touch Weekly, due to monarch and Kate Middleton’s respective cancer diagnosis and Charles’ plans of a slimmed down monarchy, the Royal family seems to be struggling.

Hence, the King and the Prince of Wales may be willing to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the royal insider made the shocking claim.

However, they noted that the duo would only welcome Harry and Meghan back into the royal family fold if they they apologize for their past actions.

“Charles and William may be open to reconciliation, if for no other reason than to have two more people for official duties, especially in places no one else wants to go,” said the source.

The source noted that the royals could use the extra help with official duties, especially in undesirable locations, especially after Harry and Meghan’s successful international trips to Nigeria and Colombia.

However, the source emphasized that the rift between the two parties won't be easily mended and that Harry and Meghan need the royals more than the royals need them.”

They said, “But Harry and Meghan are definitely going to have to apologize. This rift won’t heal overnight. And at this point, they need the royals more than the royals need them.”