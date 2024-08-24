 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter calls ‘Espresso' a ‘manifestation tactic'

The singer-songwriter recalled the making of her hit viral track 'Espresso' in a recent interview

By
Web Desk
|

August 24, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter calls ‘Espresso’ a ‘manifestation tactic’
Sabrina Carpenter calls ‘Espresso’ a ‘manifestation tactic’

Sabrina Carpenter opened up about the success of her hit track Espresso

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the 25-year-old singer revealed the intentions behind her viral song which earned 1 billion Spotify streams.

“It was a manifestation tactic because no one liked me romantically at that point – no one was obsessed with me," she told the outlet.

"I didn’t have anyone I was even talking to,” the Feature artist continued.

TheTaste singer noted that she has "always been a bit delusional, in that sense."

It is pertinent to mention that her massive hit single became the first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Full transparency: I’ve never really been on charts until quite recently, so it’s a newfound, like … I’m interested," she said.

"It’s not the reason I write music and it’s not the reason I’ll ever write music,” the Please Please Please singer added.

However, she remarked the massive hit of her song was "sprinkles on top of the sundae."

Sabrina Carpenter skirts around on Barry Keoghan romance amid split rumors
Sabrina Carpenter skirts around on Barry Keoghan romance amid split rumors
Channing Tatum reveals pool party disaster: 'Puking for 12 hours'
Channing Tatum reveals pool party disaster: 'Puking for 12 hours'
Jennifer Garner was Ben Affleck's secret keeper: 'Deep level of trust'
Jennifer Garner was Ben Affleck's secret keeper: 'Deep level of trust'
Gisele Bundchen sends sweet wishes to stepson Jack
Gisele Bundchen sends sweet wishes to stepson Jack
'Rings of Power' star reacts to key shakeup in cast
'Rings of Power' star reacts to key shakeup in cast
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to cross paths at ‘Unstoppable' premiere?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to cross paths at ‘Unstoppable' premiere?
ASAP Rocky shares how he ensures his kids have normal life
ASAP Rocky shares how he ensures his kids have normal life
Post Malone makes it big with country music debut album 'F-1 Trillion'
Post Malone makes it big with country music debut album 'F-1 Trillion'