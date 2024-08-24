Sabrina Carpenter calls ‘Espresso’ a ‘manifestation tactic’

Sabrina Carpenter opened up about the success of her hit track Espresso



During a recent interview with The Guardian, the 25-year-old singer revealed the intentions behind her viral song which earned 1 billion Spotify streams.

“It was a manifestation tactic because no one liked me romantically at that point – no one was obsessed with me," she told the outlet.

"I didn’t have anyone I was even talking to,” the Feature artist continued.

TheTaste singer noted that she has "always been a bit delusional, in that sense."

It is pertinent to mention that her massive hit single became the first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Full transparency: I’ve never really been on charts until quite recently, so it’s a newfound, like … I’m interested," she said.

"It’s not the reason I write music and it’s not the reason I’ll ever write music,” the Please Please Please singer added.

However, she remarked the massive hit of her song was "sprinkles on top of the sundae."