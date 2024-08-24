Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take meaningful decision to save marriage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make fresh vow for their marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a fresh vow following massive backlash and criticism over their Colombia trip.



According to OK! Magazine, the insider has claimed that Archie and Lilibet parents are used to the criticism and backlash and try not to let it bother them.

“They have had to go through so much during their eight-year relationship and are certain nothing can break them. Whatever happens, they will support each other,” the source close to Meghan and Harry revealed their promise.

“Nobody thought they would survive leaving the royals and that the stress of uprooting their entire lives would take its toll,” the insider said and added, “As well as Harry cutting off his family, Meghan only now speaks to her mother from her side and has nothing to do with her dad.”

The royal source further claimed it has made Meghan and Harry ‘stronger’ and they are prepared to ‘fight for their marriage and for the for future for the sake of their family.’

“It’s a testing time right now and they both feel at a crossroad, so they need to think carefully about their next steps. But one thing’s for sure, they will come out fighting.”