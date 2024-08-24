 
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky 'more than ready' to welcome third baby: Report

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky already share two sons together

By
Web Desk
|

August 24, 2024

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly planning to add another member to their family.

An insider told Life & Style that the couple is “more than ready” to welcome a third child.

“Rihanna turned 36 this year and she’d love to have more kids,” the confidant said.

“She wants to do it the natural way, not with IVF or anything like that, so there’s no time to waste and she knows it,” the source added.

For those unversed, Rihanna and A$AP, who began dating in 2021, are already parenting two sons - RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

“Her youngest is a year old now. So she’s ready to take on another pregnancy and of course it’s no secret,” the insider continued. “She’d love to have a little girl so that’s part of the push to try again.”

“She and Rocky aren’t putting pressure on anything,” the source added. “They’re in love and enjoying their time together and not under any deadline.”

