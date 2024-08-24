Meghan Markle reacts as Prince Harry yearns to reunite with Royal family

Meghan Markle’s reaction over Prince Harry’s desire to return to his former Royal lifestyle and reconcile with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, has laid bare.



According to The Time, the Duke of Sussex is struggling to come to terms with his decision to step back from royal life is said to be frustrated and misses being in the UK.

However, a latest report by OK! Magazine has revealed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is encouraging him to focus on their future with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking with the publication, royal correspondent Jennie Bond said Meghan sees looking back as a "waste of a life," but Harry's strong ties to his family make it harder for him to move on.

Sharing more insights, she noted, "It's easy for her to look forward...ensconced as she is in a country and lifestyle she is so used to and clearly loves.”

“But Harry has said he wants to be reunited with his family...so he is obviously going to think about what has happened and how they have come to this state of affairs," she added.

The expert continued: "And that's probably quite frustrating for Meghan...who seems to be at ease with estrangement from her own family.”

“I don't think Harry spends 'all' his time looking back… but the Harry I knew as a young boy was someone who enjoyed fooling around with his family and having fun with them."