Prince William makes difficult decision to protect family

Prince William, who' supporting his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton while performing his dad duty, has taken a major step to protect his family.

The Prince of Wales, who still loves his younger brother Harry, has swallowed a bitter pill by sending a strong message to his estranged brother by stopping his bid to return to the royal fold.

The future King has reportedly moved on from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's drama by closing the door on any potential reconciliation with them.

Prince William won't change his mind about Harry as he's "adamant" about keeping the Duke out of the royal circle, according to an expert.

Michael Cole, on GBNews America, revealed the truth about Harry and William's never-ending feud, saying: "there would be no softening in William's stance towards Harry's unthinkable actions."



The father-of-three is said to be furious with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents over how they address Princess Kate.

In his memoir Spare, Harry gave his account of the former Suits star's relationship with Kate, revealing private details about a disagreement between the two.

The Duke went on claiming that Kate 'grimaced' when the Duchess borrowed her lipgloss and that the two women fell out after Meghan suggested that Catherine had "baby brain" following the birth of Prince Louis.

Now, William has finally said goodbye to the Duke after Harry's persistent attacks on the senior members of the royal family as heir to the throne focusses on his family and the future of the monarchy.