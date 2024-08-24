Meghan Markle makes ultimate sacrifice to save marriage to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice – putting aside her ego and moving back to the UK – to save her marriage to Prince Harry.



According to a latest report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are worried about their future in the US due to concerns over Harry's visa.

Harry put his American visa at risk after admitting to past drug use in his explosive memoir, Spare. And now if Donald Trump returns to the White House, the Duke will have no other choice but to return to the UK.

As per sources privy to Heat Magazine, Harry and Meghan fear they may have to relocate to the UK, which would be a difficult decision for the couple.

“The problem with Harry’s visa is that it’s temporary, so – while it’s unlikely it would ever happen – it could be revoked. If Trump does win, it’s plausible that he could make good on all his threats and pull the visa,” they explained.

“If moving to the UK was the only way to be with Harry and effectively save their marriage, [Meghan] would probably have to bite the bullet and do it,” the insider said of Meghan Markle.

“But she can’t imagine being happy there ever again, and if he can’t live in California, where she’s building up her new life with the kids, it’s got the potential to divide them.”

While the Harry “feels most at home” in the UK, it would be a “bitter pill for Meghan to swallow.”