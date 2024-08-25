King Charles makes big decision, follows in centuries old royal tradition amid health concerns

King Charles has made a big decision as he followed in centuries-old royal tradition amid growing health concerns as the monarch battles cancer.



The palace shared King Charles decision on its official website and social media handles.

The statement reads, “King Charles has appointed Ms Errollyn Wallen CBE as Master of the King’s Music; the first appointment to this role of his reign.”

Wallen succeeds Dame Judith Weir DBE, who was appointed to the role in July 2014 by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Master of The King’s Music is an honorary appointment made by the Sovereign. The appointment is conferred on a musician of distinction who has added to the musical life of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The office of Master of The King’s Music was created in the reign of King Charles I and the Master served as the head of the Sovereign’s band of musicians.

The tradition of a private band formed by the Sovereign ended in 1899 with the creation of a separate Queen’s Band.

Since the reign of King George V the role has carried no fixed duties and often the Master will compose pieces for special Royal occasions such as Royal Weddings, Jubilees and Coronations, should they wish to.