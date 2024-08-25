 
Meghan Markle finally agrees to return to UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited Colombia without Archie and Lilibet

August 25, 2024

Meghan Markle has finally agreed to return to UK with his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and reportedly has set a ‘major condition' for Prince Harry.

This has been claimed by royal expert Tom Quinn.

Speaking to the Mirror, Quinn said, "Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband‘s relatives.”

The royal expert further said, "If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK but it’s going to take a lot of diplomacy to get to the point where Archie and Lili are able to develop a genuine and warm relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis."

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to US where they currently live in their multi-million mansion in Montecito with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

