Late Queen Elizabeth granted Kate Middleton THIS special privilege

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, visit Scotland each year, as part of a Royal Family tradition, to spend time at Balmoral, also the favorite home of the Prince’s grandmother, late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away there in September 2022.

King Charles, who is now the monarch after the Queen’s death, has continued the tradition of hosting the Firm at the Balmoral and its is believed that William, Kate and their three children are heading there, this year.

This would mark Princess Kate’s longest trip away from her Windsor home since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year and on-going chemotherapy treatment.

However, when the 42-year-old royal was first invited to visit the Balmoral home, back when she was dating her future husband, the late Queen put in some thought into making her feel welcome and granted her a rare privilege.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl, Her Majesty gave Kate the permission to bring along her camera to snap pictures of the place, knowing how much Kate loves photography.

In her book, Kate: The Future Queen, she wote, "Until now the Queen had met Kate only fleetingly at the wedding of Peter and Autumn Phillips, but she went out of her way to make her feel welcome, giving her permission to take pictures at Balmoral."