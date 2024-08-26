 
King Charles sends sweet message to Prince Harry amid reunion talks

King Charles has not met Prince Harry since he came to visit him in February after monarch’s cancer diagnosis

August 26, 2024

King Charles has sent a sweet message of love while expressing his desire for a reconciliation with his son, Prince Harry, following a brutal snub in May this year.

The monarch met the Duke of Sussex in February, when Harry flew to the UK for a brief meeting following the King's cancer diagnosis.

However, Harry was brutally snubbed by Charles after he came to the UK again in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

At the time, a spokesperson for Harry revealed that Charles had refused to meet the Duke, citing a packed schedule.

However, things seem to be changing as a source close to the King has revealed that he "misses the bond they once had" and wants to put aside their differences. 

"Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son,” an insider revealed to Daily Mail. “He has faith that Harry could return.”

“He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign."

This comes after a report revealed that Netflix might not renew its deal with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, which could impact their financial stability.

King Charles is said to be concerned about potential financial demands from the couple in case their Netflix deals end. 

