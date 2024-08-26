King Charles, Prince William receive new warning about Meghan Markle, Harry

King Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family have been warned about Meghan Markle and Harry’s more tours.



Harry and Meghan are ‘definitely open’ to more appearances where invited following their success of Nigeria and Colombia tours despite criticism.

They have reportedly also left King Charles and William furious with foreign tours.

The insider told the New Idea, “following the success of their Nigerian tour earlier this year and now this trip to South America, they are definitely open to more appearances where invited.”

The royal source further said the California-based royal couple seemed to enjoy the events and attention while in Colombia – and in public seemed oblivious to any criticisms of their presence in the country.

The fresh claims came days after Harry and Meghan received backlash over Colombia tour and the critics dubbed it ‘fake’ royal tour.

According to the New Idea, Archie and Lilibet parents’ flashy trip to Colombia last week bore all the hallmarks of a traditional royal tour.