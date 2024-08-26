Meghan Markle takes clever step to save her royal title

Meghan Markle is seemingly on a mission to mark her comeback in the good books of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly maintains her and Prince Harry's royal connections to preserve their royal titles, ensuring their children Archie and Lilibet can be addressed as Prince and Princess.



Moreover, the Montecito couple will continue to use their royal history in order to continue their 'semi-royal' tours.

Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that Meghan has been encouraging Harry to "leave the past behind and move on," which is a clear sign of her new tactic to win the heart of the royal family.

"Brooding on the perceived injustices of the past and reliving old quarrels is a waste of a life, and I think Meghan sees that," the royal expert shared.



However, the royal journalist claimed that the Duke of Sussex misses his life back in the UK as he penned "about his fond memories of some of those family gatherings" in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Jennie added, "...It's only natural that he now misses that connection and perhaps is still considering ways of repairing the damage done in recent years."

On the other hand, "Meghan consigned her brief dalliance at being royal very firmly to the past... except for the title and the kudos it brings," shared the royal commentator.