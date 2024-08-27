Hulu taps Kate Winslet for 'The Spot'

Kate Winslet is making her way to Hulu as the streamer has cast her for a crime drama show called The Spot.

Ed Solomon, who is known for Men in Black, Full Circle, and No Sudden Move, will take on the duties of creator, showrunner, writer, and also executive producer.

Apart from him, the Titanic star will also work as an executive producer as the project is a co-production with 20th Television, according to The Wrap.

“When a successful surgeon and her schoolteacher husband begin to suspect that she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death, the official logline reads.

"Their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.”

The latest crime drama will add to a long list of work, Kate has been doing for several years in TV. Her credits include The Regime, Mare of Easttown, Mildred Pierce, and Trust.