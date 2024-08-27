Nicole Kidman teases about her steamy project 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman teased about her upcoming erotic drama Babygirl during an interview.

According to Kidman, Babygirl is her most risqué film to date as she shed light on the steamy project.

In Babygirl, the Aussie actress is starring as a high-powered New York business executive who starts a risky affair with her much-younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

According to Daily Mail, the steamy movie will include some very intimate scenes of Nicole's character with her husband, played by Antonio Banderas.

While addressing the erotic scenes, the 57-year-old admitted that it is the most “exposed” she has ever felt in front of the camera.

Furthermore, while speaking to Vanity Fair, Nicole stated that she isn't sure she is “brave enough” to watch the film on the big screen at its Venice Film Festival premiere next month.

In regards to this, A Family Affair star continued by saying, “There's something in me going, Okay, this was made for the big screen and to be seen with people. I'm not sure I have that much bravery.”

As far as the film is concerned, Babygirl sees Nicole take on the role of Romy, a business executive who is balancing her career with trying to find fulfillment in her marriage to a theatre director (Antonio).