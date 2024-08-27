Prince Harry praised over latest move

Prince Harry has received praise over his latest decision that his memoir Spare will not be updated with new bombshells as the publisher is set to bring out the paperback edition of it.



The Royal Family is likely to breathe a sigh of relief after it was announced by his publisher that the book would not be updated from its hardback form.

Now, a royal expert Brittany, who goes by Royal News Network on X, formerly Twitter handle, has praised Harry for his latest decision.

Brittany tweeted, “At least Harry has some sense at this point and DID NOT include new text in this paperback edition.

“The publisher would love more, but Harry probably has realized that the book might have been a financial windfall, but a personal catastrophe.”

Earlier, the publisher revealed that Prince Harry’s Spare will be released in paperback in the UK on 24th October 2024, and 22nd October in the US and globally.

In all, the book will be issued in 16 languages worldwide. The new edition will have the same cover image as the hardcover edition, a newly designed package and the contents of the book are unchanged.

Spare by Prince Harry was originally published on 10th January, 2023, and holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest selling nonfiction book of all time.