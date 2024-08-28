 
Travis Kelce latest investment shows love for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce buys a racehorse whose name is in reference to Taylor Swift

August 28, 2024

In a nod to her love for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce bought a share in a racehorse—who happened to have a name similar to his girlfriend.

Named, Swift Delivery, the gelding is a 3-year-old and a stake was purchased by the NFL's tight end in the partnership with the Zoldan family.

The Florida-based horse racing stable Team Valor International broke the news, stating, "BREAKING NEWS," according to the announcement. "Travis Kelce joins Team Valor International & Gary Barber in ownership of 3-year-old SWIFT DELIVERY."

“It’s very exciting,” the CEO Barry Irwin Irwin told The Associated Press. “I met him at the Kentucky Derby and got to spend some time with him and stuff, and we talked about horses and everything."

Adding, "When this horse came to light and it was owned by one of my partners already, with the name I figured this has got to be a no-brainer.”

However, he clarified Taylor was not the inspiration for the name of the horse as the top executive called it “a total coincidence.”

