Prince Harry reveals severity of King Charles’ feud with telling move

Prince Harry has made it clear where his feud with King Charles stands after he chose not to update his explosive memoir, Spare, for the paperback release.



While several royal experts and commentators share the believe that the Duke has sent an olive branch to the Royal family, expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop suggest otherwise.

Speaking with The Mirror, Tessa said she does not think not adding new juicy information to his autobiography means that Harry is looking to end years-long feud with the royals.

"Those who suggest that this paperback release, with no additional material, is an olive branch, are sadly mistaken,” she made the bombshell claim.

The expert continued: “New material can be conciliatory, Harry might have taken the lead and opened with a different prologue, fore-fronting his regret about how things turned out, and reiterating his good wishes for Kate and the King.

"That he has decided to stay shtum is indicative of the cold war which persists within the Royal Family. On the eve of his 40th birthday, there is little sign of a reconciliation.

“The uncomfortable stalemate persists. My hunch is that deep down Harry regrets some of what he has written, but like so many men, he is way too proud to admit it."