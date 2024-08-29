Prince Harry told ‘cold war' is not his time to ‘pop up'

Prince Harry might indicate tensions within the Royal Family with his paperback version of ‘Spare.’



The Duke of Sussex, who is awaiting his ‘Spare’ edition to release next month, might say more about his rift with King Charles and Prince William.

Royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop tells the Mirror: "Those who suggest that this paperback release, with no additional material, is an olive branch, are sadly mistaken. New material can be conciliatory, Harry might have taken the lead and opened with a different prologue, fore-fronting his regret about how things turned out, and reiterating his good wishes for Kate and the King.

"That he has decided to stay shtum is indicative of the cold war which persists within the Royal Family. On the eve of his 40th birthday, there is little sign of a reconciliation. The uncomfortable stalemate persists. My hunch is that deep down Harry regrets some of what he has written, but like so many men, he is way too proud to admit it."

The expert added: "Too much whinging does his brand no favours, and with cancer impacting both his father and sister-in-law Kate, now is not the time to have another pop."