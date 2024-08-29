Taylor Swift catches baby fever from Rhode Island getaway with Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance still makes headlines as the two are reportedly planning on tying the knot sooner than later.

After a year of their whirlwind relationship, the high-profile celebrities may have just been infected by baby fever from their recent getaway to Rhode Island.

As the NFL star and the Lover crooner resided in the latter’s 17-million-dollar mansion, over the past weekend, an insider spilled to DailyMail, "Taylor's always loved kids and never think that her career and ambition will get in the way of her biggest dream – to have her own family.”

“She's ready!” the source added.

Previously the outlet also reported that Swift and Kelce spent a total of three days with their closest friends and their young children in order to celebrate the It Ends With Us star, Blake Lively’s 37th birthday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s elder brother Jason and his wife Kylie were also present with their three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and eighteen-month-old, Bennett.

However, as per DailyMail, it was Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’s three-year-old daughter, Sterling, who stole Swift’s attention as the pop sensation swooned over the little girl on her balcony.