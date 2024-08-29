K-Pop singer Taeli departs from NCT amid sexual crime accusation

South Korean singer Taeil has quit the K-pop band NCT after being accused of an unspecified sexual crime.

On Wednesday, his label SM Entertainment released a statement on X (previously Twitter) announcing that the singer is no longer a part of the boy band.

The statement read, “We have recently learned that Taeil has been accused in a criminal case related to a sexual offence."

“As we were assessing the facts related to the matter, we recognized the severity of the situation and determined that Taeil can no longer continue his activities with the team (NCT),” the label added.

“After discussing with Taeil, we have decided on his departure from the group."

The label did not reveal the specific nature of the crime committed by Taeil but confirmed that Taeil will not be associated with the K-Pop band.

As per reports, the incident is currently being investigated by the Bangbae Police Station.

“Taeil is currently cooperating fully with the police investigation. We will provide further statements as the investigation progresses,” SM noted.



Apologising to the fans, they wrote, “We deeply apologise for the concern and distress caused by our artist.”

For those unversed, now-globally popular South Korean group, NCT, debuted in 2016.

It currently has more than 2 dozen members with the group divided into six sub-units; NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT Wish.

As for Taeil, he joined the NCT U in 2016, later becoming an active member of NCT 127.