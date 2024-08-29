 
Jason Kelce reveals secret to success of his and Travis' podcast series

Jason and Travis Kelce recently signed a million-dollar deal with Wondery for their podcast 'New Heights'

August 29, 2024

Jason Kelce has revealed that his "loving relationship" with his brother, Travis Kelce, is the reason for the success of their podcast, New Heights.

During an ESPN media day on Wednesday, the former NFL star said, "I think on the podcast, you get, first of all, an organic, loving relationship between two brothers. We're honest with each other. And it comes across.”

"And we have good personalities that I think generally audience members appreciate, and like to want to watch and listen to, which I don't know if I agree fully with that, but they're there,” added the 36-year-old sportsman.

Speaking about Travis' romance with pop star Taylor Swift, Jason shared they are both "very open people."

"I think that we're very, very open people by nature, and I think that we share things, and we obviously are living exciting lives that people want to follow. And then all that stuff helps ... because the more people watch, the more money advertisers spend,” he explained.

For those unversed, Jason and Travis recently signed a million-dollar deal with Wondery for their podcast.

