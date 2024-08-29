Prince William makes big sacrifice for Prince Harry amid reunion speculation

Prince William has made a big sacrifice to avoid clash with his younger brother Prince Harry amid their reunion speculations.

A royal correspondent has shared new details bout Prince of Wales' decision regarding his US visit after Harry's announcement.

Royal expert Rebecca English has confirmed that two estranged brothers William and Harry won't be in the US at the same time.

"Re speculation regarding whether Prince William and Prince Harry will be in New York at the same time next month, the Prince of Wales isn't going to the @EarthshotPrize event and had never planned to (I was told this back in July when the event was announced)," she wrote on X (formerly twitter).

In 2023, William attended the summit, but his appearance at it in 2022 had to be cancelled as it came during a period of royal mourning after the death and funeral of his and Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

