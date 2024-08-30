 
Cardi B slams fans for not getting her 'joke'

A quip of Cardi B turns into something that she never imagined

August 30, 2024

Cardi B is hitting out at some of her fans who, she says, not only did not get her "joke" but also gave it a wrong spin.

Taking to social media, the Bodak Yellow rapper wrote a scathing tweet after she said she hilariously called her label Atlantic Records a correctional facility.

However, some on the internet came to believe this was a sign that the Grammy winners did not want to make more music.

“The fact that I made a little joke about the studio because I been mixing and mastering about 40-50 songs and y’all turned that into I hate creating is crazy,” she said. 

“This why artists don’t interact anymore cuz y’all will take one little joke and stretch it wider than y’all *****.

The 31-year-old continued, “God forbid I make a little sarcastic jokey jokey about motherhood y’all gonna claim I hate my kids and call cps…dweebs.”

According to Billboard, a fan tries to hit back at Cardi by writing, “What do u create? lol.” To which, she sharply responded, “HITS AND BEAUTIFUL KIDS.”

