Angelina Jolie believes ‘pain’ can impact taste in music

Angelina Jolie has dished out details about certain music she likes now as a grown up.



The Maleficent actress recently attended Venice Film Festival to promote her upcoming biopic film Maria, in which she plays opera singer Maria Callas.

Talking to the Hollywood Reporter, the Salt actress talked about her taste in music in her youth, saying that she was “more of a punk and loved all music” but she “probably listened to The Clash more than most.”

While talking about her taste in music as a grownup, the 49-year-old actress said, “As I have gotten older I have listened to classical music and opera.”

Jolie clarified that she still “loves the music she did when she was younger”, noting, “I would still listen to The Clash.”

The actress, who was once married to Brad Pitt, went on to say that she thinks that when a person has felt a certain level of despair, of pain, of love at a certain point, there are only certain sounds that can match that feeling.

She added, “And to me the immensity of the feeling encapsulated in the sounds of opera – there is nothing like it.”

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress shared, “That feeling that would move all of us if we were to hear it would be the only sound that would explain that pain, so I have leant more towards it now.”

Jolie’s upcoming biographical psychological drama marks the actress’ return to acting after three years. Maria has been directed by Pablo Larraín.