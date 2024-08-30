 
Liam Payne makes rare comment about son Bear amid 31st birthday celebration

Liam Payne makes surprising and sweet revelation about his 7-year-old son Bear during his 31st birthday celebration

Web Desk
August 30, 2024

Liam Payne shared a rare update about his son Bear on his 31st birthday.

The former One Direction singer opens up about his seven-year-old son, whom he shares with ex Cheryl. 

However, Liam shared new details about his rarely-seen son with fans, as they both have chosen to keep him out of the public eye. 

In an Instagram clip he began, “I didn't get any dad socks yet thought. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about. Bless him. He's getting so big now.”

While talking about his son, Payne stated, "He's a big boy and he looks like a mini me. As if we needed any more me in the world."

It is worth mentioning according to Daily Mail, that Cheryl and Liam began dating after her separation from ex-husband Jean Fernandez-Versini who she divorced in 2016.

Furthermore, Bear was born in 2017 with Cheryl and Liam, who she first met when he was a contestant on The X Factor and she was a judge, the following year. 

