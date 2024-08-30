 
Geo News

King Charles makes big decision as Prince Harry, William avoid reunion in UK

Prince Harry secretly visited Britain, however, left his father King Charles apparently disappointed

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

King Charles makes big decision as Prince Harry, William avoid reunion in UK
King Charles makes big decision as Prince Harry, William avoid reunion in UK

King Charles has made a big decision amid reports Prince Harry secretly visited UK for the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes earlier this week.

According to British government’s website, King Charles has been pleased to approve the appointment of Catherine Smith KC as Advocate General for Scotland.

“His Majesty has also been pleased to signify His intention of conferring a peerage of the United Kingdom for Life on Catherine Smith KC”, the post further reads.

The new appointment came amid reports Prince Harry secretly flew to Britain for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes funeral service, where his elder brother Prince William was also in attendance.

According to media reports William and Harry 'did not speak’ as brothers 'kept their distance'

The Sun, citing a local in Snettisham, Norfolk, claimed: "We never saw them speak to each other and they kept their distance."

Another source claimed they only saw William and Harry at the end of the service at St Mary’s Church, adding: "I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly."

"William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance", another local said.

Kate Middleton rejoices as Prince William reunites with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton rejoices as Prince William reunites with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle takes first step in ending feud with Victoria Beckham video
Meghan Markle takes first step in ending feud with Victoria Beckham
Gwyneth Paltrow surprises fans with latest move
Gwyneth Paltrow surprises fans with latest move
Marvel teases first look of 'Thunderbolts' amid 85th birthday celebration video
Marvel teases first look of 'Thunderbolts' amid 85th birthday celebration
Jack White threatens legal action against Trump campaign for using 'White Stripes' song
Jack White threatens legal action against Trump campaign for using 'White Stripes' song
Meghan Markle 'regrets' decision as Prince Harry reunites with William
Meghan Markle 'regrets' decision as Prince Harry reunites with William
Julianne Hough makes 'beautiful' revelation about her sexual orientation
Julianne Hough makes 'beautiful' revelation about her sexual orientation
Taylor Swift fans slam ASAP Rocky over new track 'Tailor Swif' video
Taylor Swift fans slam ASAP Rocky over new track 'Tailor Swif'