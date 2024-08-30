King Charles makes big decision as Prince Harry, William avoid reunion in UK

King Charles has made a big decision amid reports Prince Harry secretly visited UK for the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes earlier this week.



According to British government’s website, King Charles has been pleased to approve the appointment of Catherine Smith KC as Advocate General for Scotland.

“His Majesty has also been pleased to signify His intention of conferring a peerage of the United Kingdom for Life on Catherine Smith KC”, the post further reads.

The new appointment came amid reports Prince Harry secretly flew to Britain for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes funeral service, where his elder brother Prince William was also in attendance.

According to media reports William and Harry 'did not speak’ as brothers 'kept their distance'

The Sun, citing a local in Snettisham, Norfolk, claimed: "We never saw them speak to each other and they kept their distance."

Another source claimed they only saw William and Harry at the end of the service at St Mary’s Church, adding: "I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly."

"William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance", another local said.