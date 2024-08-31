 
Khloe Kardashian cheers up fan with sweet 'shopping' treat

Khloe Kardashian showcases the moments of sweet gesture with a fan as she takes her on a shopping spree

August 31, 2024

Khloe Kardashian shared outtakes from a special day with a fan on Friday.

The 40-year-old reality television personality treated a young woman to a shopping spree at her Good American store at LA's Century City mall.

In regards to this, Khloe showcased a slew of photos with her 307 million followers, which featured her smiling besides a girl named Hannah, who is a “Make-A-Wish kid.”

On the occasion, the mother-of-two showed off her long legs and toned tummy in a brown and white plaid mini skirt and cropped white Miu Miu T-shirt with black trim.

In this regard, Kardashian wrote in the caption, “I had the greatest honor of meeting Hannah this week. The sweetest soul and oh so beautiful inside and out!”

Furthermore, the Hulu star continued in her Instagram note, “@_hannahlasley_ said she was a fan of @goodamerican so what's a girl to do when they may be able to pull some strings and close down the store- DUH! WE WENT SHOPPING!!”

It is worth mentioning that Khloe also added, “We had the best time! Hannah, I'll never forget our special day and I am so blessed that I was able to meet you.”

Additionally, her longtime best friend Malika Haqq also joined the day of shopping as Khloe concluded her caption by saying, “Malika and I couldn't stop talking about how incredible you are ♡. Thank you @makeawishamerica for such a special day.”

Meanwhile, Hannah also expressed gratitude on her Instagram account as she reposted Kardashian’s post and added a thank you note which read “@khloekardashian I love you so much. Thank you for everything. I have no words.”

