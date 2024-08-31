Matthew Perry's Ketamine-related death case takes major turn

The death case of Matthew Perry, who died because of “acute effects of ketamine”, has made a major progress.



According to E!, Mark Chavez, one of the doctors involved in the Friends actor’s death, agreed to a plea deal during his hearing in connection to the case.

The 54-year-old doctor, who could face up to 10 years in prison, was allowed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean Rosenbluth to move forward with a plea deal during the hearing.

The judge allowed the accused doctor’s release on the basis of "$50,000 unsecured bond and certain conditions, including the surrender of his passport and that he agrees to no longer practice medicine."

In respond, the doctor agreed to "obey to all conditions." As per the publication, Chavez set to plead guilty at a later date.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice, besides Chavez, announced that four people including fellow doctor Salvador Plasencia, Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Jasveen Sangha (The Ketamine Queen) and Eric Fleming were charged for their alleged involvement in the The Whole Nine Yard actor's death.

The late actor was provided approximately 20 vials of ketamine to him between September and October 2023 in exchange for $55,000 cash, according to the publication.

Famous for his role as Chandler Bing on 1994’s famous sitcom series, Perry died in October 2023 at age 54. His body was found floating face down in a hot tub in his home.

