Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive sad news from UK after Duke's secret trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dealt a major blow in UK after the Duke visited his home country secretly for the funeral of his uncle Lord Fellowes.



According to reports, Archie and Lilibet doting parents have received another shock result in a new power ranking poll.

Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020, took 10th and 11th place in a poll ranking 12 members of the Royal Family over their favourability.

Prince William and his ailing wife Kate Middleton were on the top of the list.

The poll results were released days after Harry and Prince William’s reunion at uncle’s funeral St Mary’s in Snettisham, Norfolk.

A local told the Sun: ‘We never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.’

Another source claimed: "I didn't know they were there. They arrived very discreetly."