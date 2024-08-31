 
Justin Baldoni makes first statement amid 'It Ends With Us' backlash

Justin Baldoni reacts to criticism on his new film 'It Ends With Us' with a heartfelt message

August 31, 2024

Justin Baldoni finally broke his silence over receiving huge backlash for romanticizing domestic violence in his new movie It Ends With Us.

The 40-year-old actor and filmmaker took to his Instagram handle on Friday and paid heartfelt tribute to domestic violence survivors.

“Dear Survivor, You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope,” Justin began his emotional post.

He further wrote, “Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others. You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light.”

“While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight. We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all,” the Five Feet Apart director continued.

“May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy…you are liberating us all. Sending you gratitude, strength, and love,” he penned before concluding his letter.

For those unversed, It Ends With Us was released in cinemas on August 9, 2024.

