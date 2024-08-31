Kate Middleton’s key decision casts shadows on Prince Harry's big day

Prince Harry wanted to reach out to his ‘beloved’ sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, on his 40th birthday as he secretly wishes to end years-long Royal family feud.



However, the Duke of Sussex is well aware that the Princess of Wales would not talk to him unless he mends his relationship with his estranged brother, Prince William.

As per a report by OK! Magazine, Harry has been feeling nostalgic and misses Kate, who helped plan his 30th birthday celebration and wants to celebrate his 40th birthday with the Royal family.

But the possibility of a reconciliation seems unlikely, as Kate remains loyal to the royal family and William, the Prince of Wales, claimed the insider.

"He knows that will never happen because Kate would never go behind William’s back and she will stay loyal to the royals,” the insider said.

"It would be a complete shock if they had peace talks but Harry still feels they all need each other,” they added.

This comes after a source revealed that Kate misses Harry as she is “still incredibly fond of him and so saddened that it's come to this situation where he's completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and there now seems to be this wall that can't be broken down."

A royal expert Christopher Andersen also claimed that Kate “made an effort” to “bring” Prince William and Prince Harry together but when “that didn’t work, Kate continued to try and soften up her husband.”

However, the Princess of Wales has finally realized that William is under immense pressure and that she should not force him to do something he does not want to do.

“Kate is not about to pressure William while he has so much on his plate, notably her cancer and the king's cancer battle as well.”