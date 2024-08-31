Prince Harry, Prince William UK reunion: New details revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William were purposefully kept apart at the memorial service for their late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in Norfolk.



Despite being in the same room for the first time since King Charles' coronation last year, the feuding royal brothers did not speak to each other.

According to a latest report, the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales “stood just five yards apart” during the service but did not exchange a word.

A report by The Sun has revealed that Harry and William sat on opposite sides of the church, separated by fellow mourners and the church aisle.

“They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle,” a mourner told the publication.

They added, "And then there were family members on the rest of the seats between them, so maybe that is something that was arranged.”

After the service, the insider said that “a lot of people were taking the chance to speak to them,” adding, “They were only about five yards from each other, it was virtually back to back.”

“When we left the reception they were both still there, but as we were on a walk we saw Harry driven off in a black Range Rover.”

A former councilor David Hocking, who was at the service, said that William, the Prince of Wales “didn't stand out in the crowd, neither did Harry.”

“Most people didn't notice them,” one eyewitness shared.