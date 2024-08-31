Prince Andrew faces major security threats as King Charles pressure grows

Prince Andrew faces major security threats as King Charles’ pressure to leave the Royal Lodge increases with every passing day.



As Charles demands that Andrew, the Duke of York, leaves the 30-room estate, there are rumours that he would move to Sarah Ferguson’s empty £4million central London residence.

However, moving into Fergie’s Mayfair home would put his security at risk as the ‘disgraced’ Prince would be at the “target of terrorist threats and kidnapping.”

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Gareth Russell said that Frogmore Cottage, formerly occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is the safest home for Andrew.

“And whatever one thinks of Prince Andrew, certainly, he is an immensely controversial figure,” he said. “Frequently in polls, he is the least popular member of the Royal Family by quite a distance."

He went on to add that “Andrew is also the brother of the sovereign, and as a result, he will be a target of terrorist threats and kidnapping, which is why the safest thing for him to do is to go into Frogmore, because it's within the Windsor security court, which means that it is within an area of Crown land that is already protected by security.”

“So if he goes to Frogmore, he will be safe at no extra cost, either to the monarchy or to the taxpayer.”