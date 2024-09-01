Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a major blow as their another employee quit the job after the announcement that a senior advisor has left their role at Archewell.



According to a report by Daily Mail, per the Mirror, Harry and Meghan have parted ways with yet another American PR adviser - only weeks after their chief of staff stepped down three months into his role.

The outlet claimed Christine Weil Schirmer, who was already head of communications at Meghan and Harry’s Archewell foundation, and began overseeing their publicity in 2020, left the role 'quietly late last year'.

The report comes just weeks after Meghan and Harry’s chief of staff Josh Kettler shockingly quit his role three months in.

The outlet further says several staff members have now left Meghan and Harry since the royal couple first moved to California.

Speaking about the job for Meghan and Harry, a former employee claims: "What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don't think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance.

"These aren't employees they had just found off the streets. Many of them are people who had previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performance companies and environments."