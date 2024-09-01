 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'desperate' to reconcile with King Charles and royal family

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer major setback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a major blow as their another employee quit the job after the announcement that a senior advisor has left their role at Archewell.

According to a report by Daily Mail, per the Mirror, Harry and Meghan have parted ways with yet another American PR adviser - only weeks after their chief of staff stepped down three months into his role.

The outlet claimed Christine Weil Schirmer, who was already head of communications at Meghan and Harry’s Archewell foundation, and began overseeing their publicity in 2020, left the role 'quietly late last year'.

The report comes just weeks after Meghan and Harry’s chief of staff Josh Kettler shockingly quit his role three months in.

The outlet further says several staff members have now left Meghan and Harry since the royal couple first moved to California.

Speaking about the job for Meghan and Harry, a former employee claims: "What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don't think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance.

"These aren't employees they had just found off the streets. Many of them are people who had previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performance companies and environments."

Angelina Jolie discusses vulnerability and 'hiding' emotions from children
Angelina Jolie discusses vulnerability and 'hiding' emotions from children
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid pack on PDA amid Italy getaway
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid pack on PDA amid Italy getaway
Liam Gallagher's BRIT Awards rage resurfaces amid Oasis reunion plans
Liam Gallagher's BRIT Awards rage resurfaces amid Oasis reunion plans
King Charles takes big step for Lilibet, Archie amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry video
King Charles takes big step for Lilibet, Archie amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
Princess Anne earns 'coolest royal' title despite heavy workload video
Princess Anne earns 'coolest royal' title despite heavy workload
Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on Marbella villa raid, kidnapping scare
Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on Marbella villa raid, kidnapping scare
Prince William leaves Prince Harry in tears with new shocking decision
Prince William leaves Prince Harry in tears with new shocking decision
Adele confirms 'incredibly long' music hiatus in final Munich show
Adele confirms 'incredibly long' music hiatus in final Munich show