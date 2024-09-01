Angelina Jolie discusses vulnerability and 'hiding' emotions from children

Angelina Jolie just expressed what motherhood and emotions really mean to her.

As the 49-year-old actress made headlines after returning to the screens by starring in the biopic, Maria, based on the life of the legendary opera star, Maria Callas, the role earned her a 8-minute-long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, she explained how while her children worked with her on the set of Maria, they were exposed to emotions that the Maleficent star would keep private as a parent.

"The most beautiful thing about being a parent is that you are not the center of your life. So, you are leaving set, focused on something for someone. That’s your real life. Your real world. And that always is the majority of who you are,” she told the outlet.

"It really meant a lot that my boys were with me on Maria," the Lara Croft actress added, referring to sons Maddox and Pax assisting on the film.

"You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry. And so for them to be with you when you’re expressing it at such a level, I think it was the first time they ever heard me cry like that. That’s usually for the shower,” Jolie further noted.