King Charles unleashes grand plan against Prince Andrew

King Charles to unleash grand plan against Prince Andrew

King Charles reportedly has a smart move up his sleeve to drive out Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge.



The King has been trying to make Andrew move out of the lodge for some time now, but his brother is adamant on living in the 30-room mansion with his former wife Sarah Ferguson. The couple have lived in the mansion since the early 2000s.

Per a source, the King will now “starve Andrew out” of the lodge by cutting back on financial support.

A friend of the King recently told the Daily Beast: "It’s been compared to a siege and that is accurate in one respect because Charles will starve Andrew out. Security is just a first step.”

"He will cut all financial support if he has to. It’s Andrew’s choice how this goes. Charles is the King, and if he wants Andrew gone, Andrew will be gone in the end,” they suggested.

The financial problem may prove enough to drive Prince Andrew out, as The Scottish Daily Express has reported that he cannot afford to pay for the £400,000-a-year cost of living there.

Per The Express, this means that if Prince Andrew can’t prove he has financial resources to pay for the expenses, he’ll have to move out and King Charles will be free to give the royal lodge to Queen Camilla or Prince Edward, the two rumored contenders for the mansion.