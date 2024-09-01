'Wolfs' star George Clooney debunks new claim about him, Brad Pitt

George Clooney and Brad Pitt play criminal fixers in 'Wolfs'

George Clooney has set the record straight about a new claim about his and Brad Pitt’s salary for their new film Wolfs.

In a New York Times article, it was reported that Pitt and Clooney were paid over $35 million each for the film, in which they play competing criminal fixers accidentally assigned to the same job.

The duo attended the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where they also held a press conference for the Jon Watt action comedy.

Commenting on the claim about their salary, Clooney told the press: “[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries."

“I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films,” he remarked.

The actor also shared that both him and the Seven star returned a portion of their salaries when they learned the movie lost a theatrical deal. Now, it’ll only be released in “a couple of hundred theaters.”

He continued: “Yes, we wanted it to be released [in theaters]. We’ve had some bumps along the way, that happens.”

“There are elements of this that we are figuring out. You guys are all in this too. We’re all in this industry and we’re trying to find our way post-COVID and everything else, and so there’s some bumps along the way. It is a bummer of course, but on the other hand, a lot of people are going to see the film and we are getting a release in a few hundred theaters, so we’re getting a release. But yeah, it would’ve been nice if we to have a wide release,” he added.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt starring Wolfs will hit select theaters on September 20 and stream on AppleTV+ from September 27.