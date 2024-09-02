 
Meghan Markle heartbreak as no employee ‘would go back'

Meghan Markle feels abandoned amid bad reputation with former employees

September 02, 2024

Meghan Markle’s former employees would not return to the Duchess if they had a chance.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently lost her chief of staff, Josh Kettler, has earned a poor repudiation with her employees.

A former employee told the Mirror: "What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don't think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance."

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is scratching her head as to what went wrong that resulted her in securing a reputation of a demanding employer.

A source tells Closer Magazine: “Of course they’ve tried damage limitation but, behind closed doors it’s utterly humiliating and demoralising.”

“Meghan’s secretly feeling quite abandoned after this keeps happening.”

According to Closer, a source said: “The numbers don’t lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story.

“It’s unprecedented, even for a startup. The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they’re very demanding and difficult to work for and that puts a lot of people's backs up.”

