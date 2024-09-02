Will Meghan Markle return to UK as Prince Harry plans reconciliation?

Meghan Markle will not return to Britain with her husband Prince Harry as the duke plans to make peace with the royals.



This has been claimed by royal expert Angela Levin while commenting on Harry’s new plans to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking to GB News, when asked if she believes Harry would return to the UK alone without wife Meghan Markle or if she would join him in his return, the royal expert said, Archie and Lilibet doting mother "hates this country" and would not come back if Harry did.

Angela said: "I can assure you, Meghan doesn't want to come to this country, she's got her own life now.”

Angela made these claims about Meghan after reports Harry has sought advice from his former British aides about plotting a return from the US that could involve a partial reinstatement to the royal fold.

The Daily Mail reported Harry has asked former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of 'rehabilitation' strategy

The friends have also vowed to help smooth path back and dubbed it 'Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold.’