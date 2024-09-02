 
Geo News

Will Meghan Markle return to UK as Prince Harry plans reconciliation?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to US in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2024

Will Meghan Markle return to UK as Prince Harry plans reconciliation?

Meghan Markle will not return to Britain with her husband Prince Harry as the duke plans to make peace with the royals.

This has been claimed by royal expert Angela Levin while commenting on Harry’s new plans to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking to GB News, when asked if she believes Harry would return to the UK alone without wife Meghan Markle or if she would join him in his return, the royal expert said, Archie and Lilibet doting mother "hates this country" and would not come back if Harry did.

Angela said: "I can assure you, Meghan doesn't want to come to this country, she's got her own life now.”

Angela made these claims about Meghan after reports Harry has sought advice from his former British aides about plotting a return from the US that could involve a partial reinstatement to the royal fold.

The Daily Mail reported Harry has asked former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of 'rehabilitation' strategy

The friends have also vowed to help smooth path back and dubbed it 'Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold.’

Prince Harry makes new plan amid speculations about King Charles abdication
Prince Harry makes new plan amid speculations about King Charles abdication
George Clooney comes across unfortunate incident amid 'Wolfs' premiere
George Clooney comes across unfortunate incident amid 'Wolfs' premiere
Jinger Duggar shares glimpse of her sister Jana Duggar's big day
Jinger Duggar shares glimpse of her sister Jana Duggar's big day
Lindsay Hubbard looks back at past year post breakup with Carl Radke
Lindsay Hubbard looks back at past year post breakup with Carl Radke
Prince Harry awaiting ‘tragedy' to reconcile with King Charles
Prince Harry awaiting ‘tragedy' to reconcile with King Charles
Chloe Goodman talks about 'highs and lows' in relationship with Grant Hall
Chloe Goodman talks about 'highs and lows' in relationship with Grant Hall
Prince William devices new plan to deal with Prince Harry after ‘secret' UK reunion
Prince William devices new plan to deal with Prince Harry after ‘secret' UK reunion
Jennifer Lopez in her element again as she dances on shopping mall escalator
Jennifer Lopez in her element again as she dances on shopping mall escalator