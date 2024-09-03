King Charles braces for new blow amid hopes of Prince Harry royal return

King Charles is set to receive a huge blow amid his ongoing battle with cancer as his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry has shattered his hopes of a royal reconciliation.



Recently, reports suggested that Harry has been seeking help of some former royal aides to help him plot a return to the royal family.

However, a fresh report by Telegraph revealed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has no intention of returning to the royal family fold or take on a temporary working role.

The publication claimed that despite maintaining contact with old friends to improve his reputation, Harry has shown "no interest" in resuming official royal duties.

Instead, he is focused on his life in California with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the outlet shared.

While the couple is seeking to mend relationships with the royal family, they have no plans for a permanent return to the royal fold, an insider further shared.



Confirming that Prince Harry is happy and settled in California, the source said that the Duke has an "amazing" new set of friends.

Moreover, the insider shared how his close friends expressed surprise when asked if the Duke of Sussex is yearning for a royal return.

This comes after a source said of Harry that he is “turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates.”

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working.’ In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.”