Travis Barker showcases drumming life along with farm day with family

Travis Barker spent time with his wife and kids as he showcases farm day with family in a carousel post.

The 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer posted a new photo of his wife Kourtney Kardashian and their ten-month-old son Rocky Thirteen.

In the carousel post, the picture featured the back of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in a fluffy leopard print jacket while she held her baby in her arms on a farm.

The mother-of-four donned her raven locks in two pigtail braids topped with a black baseball cap.

Moreover, Barker also added outtakes from his tour with bandmates Tom Delonge and Mark Hoppus, while he wrote in the caption, “Feed the soul.”



It is worth mentioning that the American musician also added artful black and white outtakes from his performances, which showed Travis behind his drum kit.

Elsewhere in the slide of photos, the father-of-three wore camouflage cargo pants and protective earmuffs while he shot a gun outdoors.

According to Daily Mail, days earlier, Kourtney also appeared on social media to share a glimpse of her summer day out with her family and the various pictures showed the lovebirds cuddled up on a sprawling farm with an idyllic landscape.

It is pertinent to mention that in addition to Rocky, she is also a mom to her daughter Penelope, along with two sons named Mason and Reign.

Furthermore, Kourtney also shares the trio with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and is also stepmom to Barker's son Landon, and daughter Alabama, whom Barker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.